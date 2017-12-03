Did you know? Some people are allergic to modern life

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People allergic to modern life are often diagnosed as sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) or Environmental Illness.

It is a chronic disorder in which exposure to everyday chemicals and technology causes symptoms of varying intensity.

Some of the symptoms of MCS are merely annoying and range from muscle pain to general fatigue. Others are reportedly crippling, such as intense nausea, migraines, sudden panic, and even vertigo.

Sufferers claim that their symptoms coincide with exposure to chemicals and technologies around them, such as fragrances, synthetic fabrics, pesticides, and Wi-Fi.

Most doctors hesitate to legitimise the condition, citing lack of scientific evidence, calling it a psycho-social condition with acute physical symptoms.