Did you know? The best smartphones of 2017

The best smartphones of 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | iPhone X — Best phone if money isn’t an issue

Apple’s most premium of premium devices is beautiful. Its 5.8-inch nearly edge-to-edge panel gently curves around its four corners and its OLED display technology produces brilliant colors and deep blacks..

Galaxy Note 8 — Best big-screen smartphone

The Note 8’s vibrant 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display and dual-lens camera are among the best on the market. Throw in staples like the S Pen stylus and the phone’s note-taking features, and you’ve got one heck of a big-screen handset.

Galaxy S8 — Best smartphone if you don’t want an iPhone

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is the go-to smartphone for anyone who wants a high-powered handset and has an intense dislike of Apple’s iPhone 8. Not that the S8 is second to Apple’s mainstream smartphone. In fact, I’d put the S8 over the iPhone 8 thanks to its superior design, display and camera.

iPhone 8 Plus — Best smartphone for the Apple lover

Okay, so Samsung’s got a great phone or two, but that doesn’t mean much to Apple fans. And while the S8, and its larger stablemate the S8+, might beat out the iPhone 8, it can’t quite top the iPhone 8 Plus. Starting at $799, the iPhone 8 Plus has a large screen that, though not as colorful as Samsung’s, offers sharp visuals.

Pixel 2 XL — Best smartphone for the Android purist

Okay, so you love Google’s Android, but you’re sick of all of that extra stuff manufacturers and carriers add to the operating system. I’m talking about duplicate apps, scams like map apps that charge you money and others. Then you’ll probably want to opt for Google’s Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

OnePlus 5t — Best bang for your buck

The Chinese company OnePlus has made quite a name for itself in the smartphone industry. The company has pulled it all off by not only producing some impressive handsets, but also by selling them for what seems like a pittance next to the cost of other smartphones.

LG V30 – Best phone for music lovers

LG’s smartphones have always been also-rans to the likes of Samsung, and more recently, Google. But the V30, the company’s latest offering, helps put LG on a nearly equal footing alongside the category’s best.