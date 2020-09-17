Klopp: “It’s normal” to strengthen Liverpool squad as Thiago lands

London, UK | XINHUA | Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday that it was “completely normal” that his side should look to strengthen its squad despite winning last season’s Premier League title.

The English, Spanish and German press on Thursday all reported that Liverpool have agreed to a fee of around 30 million euros for Bayern Munich’s Spanish international midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Alcantara will be only Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who will provide backup to Andy Robertson, even though other sides, such as Liverpool’s weekend rivals Chelsea, have been more active in the transfer market.

“It’s completely normal that we have to make another step because other teams will make other steps as well,” said Klopp in an interview with Sky Sports News.

The German said that signing Alcantara was “nothing to do with being champions; we constantly try to develop and find solutions to the new challenges before we have the problems with them. That’s how football works. It’s not only about changing things it’s about finding the right approach and plan again for this season,” he commented.

Thiago’s arrival will give Liverpool further midfield options and variety alongside Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and the veteran James Milner, although Barcelona are rumored to be interested in taking Wijnaldum to the Camp Nou.

