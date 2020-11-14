KKT bus catches fire, burns to ashes

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Kampala bound coach belonging to KKT Bus Company from Paidha in Zombo district has caught fire and burnt to ashes.

The bus registration number UAM 360M burst in flames on Friday afternoon near Agung trading center in Nwoya district reducing passenger’s property worth millions of Shillings to earth.

A source quoting the Pakwach District Police Commander, Frank Muzoora says there were no casualties in the fire, whose cause is yet to be established.

“It’s true the incident happened yesterday at Agung within Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya district,” said the source in Pakwach.

The Bus was transporting passengers mainly Congolese from Paidha to Kampala. The passengers were

safely evacuated from the bus.

The management of KKT Bus Company in Paidha hasn’t yet commented on the incident as the known contacts of the managers were turned off.

