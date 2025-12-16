Kitimbo wins Order of Merit at Uganda Golf Club, dedicates victory to Brian Toolit

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Rino Kitimbo and Gloria Mbaguta claimed the Order of Merit for the Men’s and Ladies’ categories at the Stanbic Bank Grand Mug of Mugs on Saturday at Uganda Golf Club.

Kitimbo completed the season with 34 points over the 12 rounds of action, while Mbaguta, the lady captain of the club, was good for 41 points in the year to win the Ladies Order of Merit. Kitimbo dedicated his overall award to his older brother, Brian Toolit, who lost a battle with cancer in March.

Toolit, was a member of the Uganda Professional Golfers Association and was a Jinja-bred golfer who was also, earlier in his sporting career, a national team tennis player.

“UGC carries a lot of meaning for me. Being out here this year felt like a way to stay connected to my brother, pro Brian Toolit,” Kitimbo said after the win. “I’d like to dedicate this season to my brother, whose influence and love for the game continue to guide me.”

Sabiiti Spencer and Zhang Fangyi claimed the overall Men’s and Ladies’ Awards with 65 nett on countback and 70 nett. Yunus Bbale, was the Men’s best Golfer in Group A with 70 nett while Isaac Nsereko, was the winner in Group B with 67 nett. Qusai Haidry at 65 nett was the winner of Group C.

Catherine Wambomba, was the Ladies winner of Group A with 73 nett, while Maureen Nasimolo, was Ladies winner of Group B with 72 nett on countback.

Waigo and Rose Azuba won the senior men’s and ladies’ awards with 68 and 71 nett respectively. Nyakobi Kamau, was the guest winner with 57 nett.

Members of the club and invited guests closed the night with a display of fireworks, a dinner dance and a live band show by Mark Ouma.

Stanbic Bank Uganda are the flagship sponsors of the monthly Mugs, and the club’s co-sponsors are SpotClean, Nina Interiors, Fly Dubai, Fitness Junction Gym and Spa, RwandAir, AquaFina and NBS Sport.