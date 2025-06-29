Kitgum Hospital receives mobile X-ray machine to boost TB screening

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum General Hospital has received a mobile X-ray machine. The machine, equipped with computer-aided software, is designed to enhance Tuberculosis (TB) screening and diagnosis in the district and beyond.

The hospital had been without a functional X-ray machine for nearly two years, forcing patients in need of X-ray services to seek care at private health facilities within Kitgum Municipality.

Dr. Geoffrey Okello, the Medical Superintendent of Kitgum General Hospital, revealed that patients would often return to the facility for treatment after receiving X-ray services elsewhere. “The mobile X-ray machine is expected to alleviate this challenge and improve the overall quality of care,” he noted.

Dr. Okello expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health for the support, assuring that the machine would be properly managed and utilised to benefit the community.

Arwai Christopher Obol, the Kitgum District Chairperson, hailed the acquisition of the mobile X-ray machine as a landmark for the district. He noted that the machine would not only enhance TB screening and diagnosis but also contribute to the hospital’s efforts to achieve the status of a Regional Referral Hospital, given its large catchment area.

Lillian Aber, the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Relief, and Refugees, emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that the health sector functions effectively to serve the people. She thanked the medical superintendent and the hospital staff for their diligent service despite the absence of an X-ray machine for two years and promised to lobby for the repair of the hospital’s main X-ray machine.

Hajj Walire Marijan, the Kitgum Deputy Resident District Commissioner, urged the medical teams to properly manage the new X-ray machine and warned that any health workers found charging money for the service will face disciplinary action.

