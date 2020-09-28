Kitgum and Lamwo districtsr face masks

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum and Lamwo districts have finally received more than 300,000 facemasks from the Ministry of Health. Kitgum will receive 177,340 masks while Lamwo 114,044.

The consignment was delivered to the respective district COVID- 19 task force on Sunday. The Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech also the district task force chairperson says that the distribution of the face masks is timely and a relief to the district which is currently registering cases of COVID-19 community transmissions.

Komakech says the distribution of the masks will commence on Monday.

The Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega says the distribution is a relief since security has been facing challenges in implementing the mandatory wearing of face masks by members of the public.

Kidega expressed optimism that the masks will be a boost in protecting the community against COVID-19. He said that once distribution is completed done everybody will be forced to wear a face mask.

The delayed distribution of face masks in Kitgum and Lamwo has been attributed to overwhelming demand across the country despite the low production capacity.

Since the outbreak was first reported in Uganda in March this year, Kitgum has so far registered 257 positive cases of coronavirus with two deaths while Lamwo district has so far registered an accumulative 86 cases.

URN