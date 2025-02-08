Kiteezi landfill survivors renew calls for compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Survivors of the Kiteezi landfill collapse have reiterated their demand for compensation to relocate from the buffer zones. The call comes after Saturday’s fire.

The fire broke out at the collapsed Kiteezi landfill around 9:00 am sparking widespread fear among nearby residents. According to Fred Bossa, Chairperson of Kiteezi, a firefighting team from Kasangati responded swiftly to contain the blaze.

“We saw thick plumes of smoke rising into the air around 9:00 AM and immediately alerted the nearby Police Officer in Charge, who called in the fire brigade from Kasangati. It took them about 20 minutes to arrive, and they quickly began fighting the fire. We evacuated all our people from the nearby buffer zone, as there was a risk the fire could trigger an explosion,” Bossa.

Bossa has expressed concerns over the Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) negligence, fearing that the massive garbage dump poses a persistent threat to their safety and well-being.

Although Sharifah Buzeki, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), who visited the scene of the fire, assured residents that measures are being taken to prevent future fires, including ordering additional fire fighting equipment that will be stationed at the collapsed landfill, the locals have asked the government o expedite compensation.

Kyadondo Member of Parliament Muwadda Nkunyingi accused KCCA of ignoring the plight of those affected by the Kiteezi landfill collapse.

Maria Lubega, the Resident District Commissioner assured the angry residents that the government is working expeditiously to ensure that all communities near the hazardous area are fairly compensated and safely relocated.

The Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago urged the government to take immediate action to prevent another disaster at the Kiteezi dumpsite. He warned of a potential volcano-like explosion at the Kiteezi collapsed landfill.

“If the fire isn’t brought under control and this site isn’t decommissioned, another catastrophe will occur. I urge the government to allocate necessary resources, compensate those still living nearby, and facilitate their evacuation. We cannot afford to witness another disaster unfold before our eyes in Kiteezi,” Lukwago said.

The police and KCCA enforcement teams have been deployed to cordon off the area, preventing unauthorized access to the scene.

