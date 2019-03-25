Kitatta transferred to Luzira Prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bodaboda 2010 Patron Abdullah Kitatta has been transferred to Luzira Maximum Prison, allegedly for his own safety.

The chairperson of the General Court Martial Lt General Andrew Gutti took the decision after a request by Army Prosecutor, Captain Samuel Masereje on grounds that Kitatta’s detention at the Military barracks was putting his life in danger. He did not divulge details.

Kitatta’s lawyer Shaban Sanywa had initially objected to the transfer recalling that his client was brought into the military barracks for his own safety. But Lt General Gutti ruled that Kitatta should be remanded to Luzira until April 8, 2019.

Kitatta was arrested in January 2018 together with 10 other Bodaboda 2010 members, among them, Matia Senfuka, Joel Kibirige, Hassan Ssemata, Jonathan Kayondo, Ssengooba Hassan, Sande Ssemwogerere, John Ssebandeke, Hussein Mugema, Fred Bwanika and Amon Twinomujuni. They were all charged with offences related to unlawful possession of military hardware.

The prosecution alleges that on January 21, 2018, in Wakaliga, Rubaga division, Abdallah Kitatta, Sowali Ngobi and Ibrahim Sekajja were found in unlawful possession of a Sub Machine Gun rifle with police registration numbers and a pistol without a valid firearm license, contrary to provisions of the Fire Arms Act.

They are also accused of unlawful possession of 50 rounds of ammunition and military equipment including headgear and uniforms which are a monopoly of the defence forces.

Meanwhile, the defence team has closed its case after three of their witnesses shunned witness summons issued to them. The witnesses included; Sargent Allan Matsiko, one of Kitatta’s bodyguards, Private Kenneth Okello who was reportedly in charge of the Armory where guns were obtained from, and the Manager of Vine Hotel where Kitatta was arrested from.

