Kisekulo retains Kyotera district chairman’s seat

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, an independent candidate has emerged winner of the Kyotera Local Council election.

Kisekulo scored 30,684 votes to defeat the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidate Charles Lubega Zziridamu who had 16, 880 votes and the National Unity Platform candidate Muhammad Muwonge (NUP) who scored 3,583 votes.

In the same race was Charles Lubega Ssekabira, the Forum for democratic change (FDC) candidate who had 235 votes at the end of the tally and Charles Zimaze Muwawu, an independent who polled 173 votes.

Koreb Nahamya, the Kyotera District Returning Officer, announced the results amid chanting crowds this morning.

Nahamya told URN that he did not receive complaints from any candidates in the LC5 race adding that the elections were peaceful.

Kisekulo appealed to all elected district councillors to promote unity and work for the people since they have the power to decide their leaders’ fate. He urged the voters to always elect hardworking leaders regardless of their political and religious affiliation.

He further appealed to the candidates who lost elections to use their abilities and expertise to develop the district. He adds that high on his agenda is the completion of the district headquarters.

Apart from Kisekulo, none of his opponents was present at the tally centre.

