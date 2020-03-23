Kisaame appointed URA board chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Juma Kisaame has been appointed the chairman of board of directors for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the tax body has announced.

URA said they “look forward to leading Uganda’s domestic revenue mobilization agenda under his stewardship.”

Kisaame will be replacing Simon Kagugube, the former Centenary bank executive director who died last month.

Kisaame 55, spent most of his work time as a bank executive at Dfcu bank where he retired in 2018. He joined Dfcu Limited in 1992 as head of finance and held several senior positions before being appointed as managing director in 2007. He held the position for eleven years.

He joins the URA board when the authority’s leadership is faced with enormous challenges including how to push up the country’s tax revenues amidst low business due to outbreak of COVID -19.

URA announced recently that for the six months to December 2019, it registered a shortfall of Shs 700bn. The second half of the year is likely to be worse.

Also, government has launched the five-year revenue mobilization strategy aimed at lifting Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio to between 16-18% within the next five financial years.

Kisaame is expected to oversee this transformation.

URN