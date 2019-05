Kiplimo makes it look easy in Manchester Run

šŸ„‡Jacob KiplimošŸ‡ŗšŸ‡¬ 27:31

šŸ„ˆEyob Faniel šŸ‡®šŸ‡¹ 28:24

šŸ„‰Toni Abadia šŸ‡ŖšŸ‡ø 28:39

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance teenage sensationĀ Jacob Kiplimo continued his fine form Sunday by outclassing the field in the 10km race of the Great Manchester Run.

Kiplimo,18, becomes only the second Uganda to win the road race after Moses Kipsiro, winner in 2013. Mo Farah won last year, edging out Moses Kipsiro.

Fresh from a second place finish in the World Cross Country Championships in March, Kiplimo stormed to victory in the elite menā€™s 10k race in a time of 27.31, a whole minute ahead of the second placed runner.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, also fresh from gold at the World Cross Country, claimed victory in the womenā€™s race in a time of 32.41, just ahead of Ruti Aga in 31:44 and Edna Kiplagat in 32:34.

Around 30,000 runners earlier took over the streets of the city for the 18th staging of the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run, where a half marathon event is held to raise money for charity.

Edition Year Men’s winner Time (m:s) Women’s winner Time (m:s) 1st 2003 Ā KEN ) 28:48 Ā ETH ) 31:50 2nd 2004 Ā AUS ) 27:54 Ā IRL ) 32:12 3rd 2005 Ā ETH ) 27:25 Ā NED ) 31:28 4th 2006 Ā ERI ) 27:36 Ā ETH ) 31:07 5th 2007 Ā KEN ) 27:24 Ā GBR ) 31:41 6th 2008 Ā AUT ) 28:10 Ā GBR ) 31:58 7th 2009 Ā ETH ) 27:39 Ā KEN ) 32:01 8th 2010 Ā ETH ) 28:02 Ā ETH ) 31:19 9th 2011 Ā ETH ) 28:10 Ā GBR ) 31:45 10th 2012 Ā ETH ) 27:39 Ā KEN ) 31:35 11th 2013 Ā UGA ) 27:52 Ā ETH ) 30:49 12th 2014 Ā ETH ) 28:23 Ā ETH ) 31:09 13th 2015 Ā KEN ) 27:30 Ā KEN ) 31:49 14th 2016 Ā ETH ) 28:08 Ā ETH ) 31:16 15th 2017 Ā USA ) 28:06 Ā ETH ) 31:03 16th 2018 Ā GBR ) 28:27 Ā ETH ) 31:08