Kiplimo makes it look easy in Manchester Run

May 19, 2019

Kiplimo (middle) wins. PHOTO @Great_Run

🥇Jacob Kiplimo🇺🇬 27:31
🥈Eyob Faniel 🇮🇹 28:24
🥉Toni Abadia 🇪🇸 28:39

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance teenage sensation Jacob Kiplimo continued his fine form Sunday by outclassing the field in the 10km race of the Great Manchester Run.

Kiplimo,18, becomes only the second Uganda to win the road race after Moses Kipsiro, winner in 2013. Mo Farah won last year, edging out Moses Kipsiro.

Fresh from a second place finish in the World Cross Country Championships in March, Kiplimo stormed to victory in the elite men’s 10k race in a time of 27.31, a whole minute ahead of the second placed runner.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, also fresh from gold at the World Cross Country, claimed victory in the women’s race in a time of 32.41, just ahead of Ruti Aga in 31:44 and Edna Kiplagat in 32:34.

Around 30,000 runners earlier took over the streets of the city for the 18th staging of the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run, where a half marathon event is held to raise money for charity.

Edition Year Men’s winner Time (m:s) Women’s winner Time (m:s)
1st 2003  Paul Tergat (KEN) 28:48  Berhane Adere (ETH) 31:50
2nd 2004  Craig Mottram (AUS) 27:54  Sonia O’Sullivan (IRL) 32:12
3rd 2005  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 27:25  Lornah Kiplagat (NED) 31:28
4th 2006  Zersenay Tadese (ERI) 27:36  Berhane Adere (ETH) 31:07
5th 2007  Micah Kogo (KEN) 27:24  Jo Pavey (GBR) 31:41
6th 2008  Günther Weidlinger (AUT) 28:10  Jo Pavey (GBR) 31:58
7th 2009  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 27:39  Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) 32:01
8th 2010  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 28:02  Werknesh Kidane (ETH) 31:19
9th 2011  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 28:10  Helen Clitheroe (GBR) 31:45
10th 2012  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 27:39  Linet Masai (KEN) 31:35
11th 2013  Moses Kipsiro (UGA) 27:52  Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH) 30:49
12th 2014  Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 28:23  Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH) 31:09
13th 2015  Stephen Sambu (KEN) 27:30  Betsy Saina (KEN) 31:49
14th 2016  Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 28:08  Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH) 31:16
15th 2017  Dathan Ritzenhein (USA) 28:06  Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH) 31:03
16th 2018  Mo Farah (GBR) 28:27  Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH) 31:08

 

 

