Kiplimo makes it look easy in Manchester Run

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance teenage sensation Jacob Kiplimo continued his fine form Sunday by outclassing the field in the 10km race of the Great Manchester Run.

Kiplimo,18, becomes only the second Uganda to win the road race after Moses Kipsiro, winner in 2013. Mo Farah won last year, edging out Moses Kipsiro.

Fresh from a second place finish in the World Cross Country Championships in March, Kiplimo stormed to victory in the elite men’s 10k race in a time of 27.31, a whole minute ahead of the second placed runner.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, also fresh from gold at the World Cross Country, claimed victory in the women’s race in a time of 32.41, just ahead of Ruti Aga in 31:44 and Edna Kiplagat in 32:34.

Around 30,000 runners earlier took over the streets of the city for the 18th staging of the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run, where a half marathon event is held to raise money for charity.

Edition Year Men’s winner Time (m:s) Women’s winner Time (m:s) 1st 2003 KEN ) 28:48 ETH ) 31:50 2nd 2004 AUS ) 27:54 IRL ) 32:12 3rd 2005 ETH ) 27:25 NED ) 31:28 4th 2006 ERI ) 27:36 ETH ) 31:07 5th 2007 KEN ) 27:24 GBR ) 31:41 6th 2008 AUT ) 28:10 GBR ) 31:58 7th 2009 ETH ) 27:39 KEN ) 32:01 8th 2010 ETH ) 28:02 ETH ) 31:19 9th 2011 ETH ) 28:10 GBR ) 31:45 10th 2012 ETH ) 27:39 KEN ) 31:35 11th 2013 UGA ) 27:52 ETH ) 30:49 12th 2014 ETH ) 28:23 ETH ) 31:09 13th 2015 KEN ) 27:30 KEN ) 31:49 14th 2016 ETH ) 28:08 ETH ) 31:16 15th 2017 USA ) 28:06 ETH ) 31:03 16th 2018 GBR ) 28:27 ETH ) 31:08