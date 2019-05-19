Kiplimo makes it look easy in Manchester Run

🥇Jacob Kiplimo🇺🇬 27:31
🥈Eyob Faniel 🇮🇹 28:24
🥉Toni Abadia 🇪🇸 28:39
Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance teenage sensation Jacob Kiplimo continued his fine form Sunday by outclassing the field in the 10km race of the Great Manchester Run.
Kiplimo,18, becomes only the second Uganda to win the road race after Moses Kipsiro, winner in 2013. Mo Farah won last year, edging out Moses Kipsiro.
Fresh from a second place finish in the World Cross Country Championships in March, Kiplimo stormed to victory in the elite men’s 10k race in a time of 27.31, a whole minute ahead of the second placed runner.
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, also fresh from gold at the World Cross Country, claimed victory in the women’s race in a time of 32.41, just ahead of Ruti Aga in 31:44 and Edna Kiplagat in 32:34.
Around 30,000 runners earlier took over the streets of the city for the 18th staging of the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run, where a half marathon event is held to raise money for charity.
|Edition
|Year
|Men’s winner
|Time (m:s)
|Women’s winner
|Time (m:s)
|1st
|2003
|Paul Tergat (KEN)
|28:48
|Berhane Adere (ETH)
|31:50
|2nd
|2004
|Craig Mottram (AUS)
|27:54
|Sonia O’Sullivan (IRL)
|32:12
|3rd
|2005
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|27:25
|Lornah Kiplagat (NED)
|31:28
|4th
|2006
|Zersenay Tadese (ERI)
|27:36
|Berhane Adere (ETH)
|31:07
|5th
|2007
|Micah Kogo (KEN)
|27:24
|Jo Pavey (GBR)
|31:41
|6th
|2008
|Günther Weidlinger (AUT)
|28:10
|Jo Pavey (GBR)
|31:58
|7th
|2009
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|27:39
|Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN)
|32:01
|8th
|2010
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|28:02
|Werknesh Kidane (ETH)
|31:19
|9th
|2011
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|28:10
|Helen Clitheroe (GBR)
|31:45
|10th
|2012
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|27:39
|Linet Masai (KEN)
|31:35
|11th
|2013
|Moses Kipsiro (UGA)
|27:52
|Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)
|30:49
|12th
|2014
|Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)
|28:23
|Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)
|31:09
|13th
|2015
|Stephen Sambu (KEN)
|27:30
|Betsy Saina (KEN)
|31:49
|14th
|2016
|Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)
|28:08
|Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)
|31:16
|15th
|2017
|Dathan Ritzenhein (USA)
|28:06
|Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)
|31:03
|16th
|2018
|Mo Farah (GBR)
|28:27
|Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)
|31:08