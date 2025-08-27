Kiplimo glad to break course record in Argentina

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo said he was delighted after breaking the course record at the 21k de Buenos Aires, a World Athletics Label road race.

The Ugandan star runner and world half marathon record holder clocked 59:29 in the Argentine capital on Sunday.

“I am very happy that despite the strong winds I managed to run a good race and break the course record. It was a very good race for me which I also used to prepare for the World Championships to take place in Tokyo,” Kiplimo told Xinhua.

Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura finished second in 59:56, with Kenya’s Vincent Nyamongo third in 59:57.

Kiplimo, who holds three of the five fastest times ever over the distance, said he had always wanted to compete in Argentina and was pleased to perform well on his first trip.

“I also used the race to prepare ahead of the Chicago Marathon which will take place on Oct. 8,” he added. The Ugandan impressed in his marathon debut earlier this year, finishing second at the 2025 London Marathon in April.

Dominic Otuchet, president of Uganda Athletics, praised Kiplimo’s display. “I am very happy with the way Jacob started the season and how he is continuing to shine midway ahead of other major competitions in the year,” Otuchet told Xinhua.

Kiplimo has won multiple medals, including gold in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as a silver medal at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships and gold at the 2023 edition. ■