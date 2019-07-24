King Oyo asks Kyegegwa residents to stop environmental degradation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The king of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi Iv, has asked residents of Kyegegwa district to stop environmental degradation. The king made the remarks while concluding his two-day visit to the district.

During an event that was held at Kyegegwa Town Council grounds on Tuesday, King Oyo noted that forests in the district were being cleared and the tree cover getting depleted by charcoal burners.

King Oyo asked his subjects to stop the act forthwith, adding that he is already running a campaign of planting 10 million trees in the kingdom in a space of five years and restore all wetlands to fight extreme weather conditions.

On his part, the Tooro Kingdom Lands Minister, Polly Kateeba, reassured Kyegegwa residents on Kingdom land that they are safe and no one will evict them.

He however, cautioned some leaders in the district against selling kingdom land. He gave an example of Mpara Sub County where he said some sub county leaders were caught red-handed partitioning kingdom land for sale.

The Kyegegwa LC V chairman, John Byamukama Kisoke, apologized to the king for the things that were not going well in the district, saying that he will work his level best to put them right.

Every year towards the coronation anniversary, the king conducts visits to all the counties in the kingdom.

This year, he started from Kyegegwa in Kasule Sub County, then to Kyaya Senior Secondary School, and he ended with Kyegegwa town council.

*****

URN