Lukwago seeks court order for his treatment in India

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has appealed to the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court to facilitate urgent medical intervention to save his life.

He says his health has seriously deteriorated and that specialists have recommended further treatment in India.

Lukwago opted to appear via a Zoom link from Luzira Prison to the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court.

Lukwago was three weeks ago charged with misprision of treason before the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court.

The Court heard that Lukwago knew about a plot by his client, jailed opposition politician Dr. Kiiza Besigye, and Hajji Obeid Lutale to overthrow the government of Uganda but did not inform the authorities. However, Lukwago denied the charges and applied to be released on bail.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Sarah Basemera, declined to release him and instead ordered that he be transferred from prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialised treatment. He was, however, last week discharged and taken back to Murchison Bay Prison.

Lukwago informed the court that he was reviewed by senior consultants in orthopaedic and spine surgery on the directives of Mulago Hospital Executive Director Rosemary Byanyima.

His Lawyer, Medard Sseggona, requested that the court first allow Lukwago to address it on his health before any other business was conducted. Ssegona argued that although the magistrate had indicated she lacked jurisdiction to make substantive decisions in the absence of the trial magistrate, the court should hear the concerns because of their urgency.

Lukwago said he suffers from chronic lung complications that make breathing difficult for him, especially in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

According to Lukwago, the condition recently affected him during court proceedings when the courtroom windows were closed.He said doctors identified complications linked to an earlier 2024 spinal surgery in which artificial cervical discs were implanted. He explained that specialists were unable to conduct an MRI scan because they could not immediately confirm whether the implants were compatible with the equipment.

Instead, a CT scan was performed and reportedly revealed issues requiring review by the neurosurgeons in India who carried out the original procedure.

He said doctors advised him to return to India for further assessment and treatment as soon as possible.

“I need to be in India immediately if my life is to be saved,” Lukwago told the court.

The former Lord Mayor further disclosed that he experiences hearing and balance disorders, in addition to gastrointestinal complications, including severe acid reflux and a mild hiatal hernia. He said doctors have recommended surgery and a specialized diet to manage the digestive condition, while medication is only providing temporary relief.

Lukwago also informed the court that he has lived with hypertension for more than 10 years and requires specific sleeping positions to improve circulation and manage his other health conditions. He argued that prison conditions do not allow him to follow those medical recommendations.

He further complained that a specialized therapeutic pillow prescribed by doctors before his arrest was dismantled by prison authorities because it contained electronic components. According to Lukwago, he has since been unable to use the device, affecting his sleep and forcing him to rely on sedative medication.

Lukwago told the court that the combined effect of the illnesses and the inability to receive the recommended treatment has left him fearing for his life. Following his submission, Chief State Attorney Barbra Masinde informed the court that investigations in the case were still ongoing. She said the prosecution had no objection to an adjournment, noting that the magistrate presiding over the session was not handling the substantive aspects of the case.

Masinde added that decisions regarding Lukwago’s medical requests would be made by the Chief Magistrate Basemera, who is in charge of the matter.

His lawyers asked the court to direct prison authorities to release Lukwago’s specialized pillow to his family for inspection and possible repair, arguing that replacing it could take several months if it was found to be damaged beyond repair.

Court was informed that Mulago National Referral Hospital had already submitted a medical report dated June 30, 2026, for consideration.

Magistrate Nanjala then adjourned the case to July 16, 2026, when the Chief Magistrate is expected to give further directions on the health issue raised by the accused, who remains on remand.