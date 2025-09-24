King Oyo and Princess Komuntale visit Reach A Hand Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the King of Tooro Kingdom, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, paid a high-level courtesy visit to the headquarters of Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) in Lungujja, Kampala.

The king was accompanied by Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki, Prime Minister Tooro Kingdom, Calvin Rome Armstrong, and former Uganda Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

The visit was significant not only because King Oyo serves as Patron of Reach A Hand Uganda, but also because it marked the official launch of the Impact Forge initiative, a flagship incubation program designed to empower young innovators and social entrepreneurs with mentorship, networks, and resources.

At the visit, the King reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to youth empowerment, cultural identity, innovation, and advocacy.

King Oyo

In his keynote address, King Oyo underscored the centrality of young people in his development agenda and celebrated the enduring partnership between Tooro Kingdom and RAHU.

“It gives me great joy to join you all this morning as we celebrate culture, innovation, and the power of young people. I have always placed youth at the center of my 25-year Development Agenda, and today, as we launch Impact Forge, we reaffirm that investing in young people is investing in the future of our nation.”

The King stressed that programs like Impact Forge are engines of transformation, providing young people with the skills and tools to design solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow. He drew attention to the Kingdom’s ongoing collaboration with RAHU on initiatives such as Right Here Right Now (RHRN), which over the last decade has challenged harmful social norms, expanded access to health services, and created safe platforms for young people.

King Oyo also celebrated the recently concluded 30th Empango Anniversary, describing it as a milestone of unity and resilience, made possible by the contributions of partners like RAHU.

On culture, he stressed the need to evolve while holding onto core values:

“Culture is not static; it is alive, dynamic, and youthful. By blending our cultural heritage with innovation and entrepreneurship, we are writing a new story for Uganda and Africa—one where young people lead with confidence, creativity, and courage.”

Princess Komuntale

Princess Ruth Komuntale used her speech to drive home the event’s theme: “Bridging Culture with Advocacy for Impact.” which alludes to the King’s messages (Culture is not static; it is alive, dynamic, and youthful).

“Today, we celebrate a shared mission—a mission to shape a society where culture and advocacy do not clash but instead complement each other for the betterment of our people. Our theme could not be more timely or more relevant.”

She emphasized that advocacy has become a powerful tool for transformation in modern society, influencing laws, policies, and attitudes. Princess Komuntale challenged communities to confront harmful cultural practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, and gender-based violence, which continue to compromise the dignity of women and rob young people of opportunities.

“The challenge before us is not to abandon culture, but to bridge it with advocacy, to preserve what uplifts and courageously discard what destroys.”

The Princess also pointed to the success of the Tooro Youth Conference, organized in partnership with RAHU, which brought together hundreds of young people for dialogue and action on health, entrepreneurship, and cultural identity. This, she said, was a physical demonstration of how the Kingdom embraces advocacy, not only in words but also through creating platforms where young voices are amplified.

She concluded with a rallying call: “Let us preserve the positive values of our cultures—respect, unity, compassion, and resilience—while rejecting harmful practices. Let us listen to the voices of our young people, who are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also powerful advocates of today.”

Humphrey Nabimanya

The Chief Executive Officer, Reach A Hand Uganda, Humphrey Nabimanya welcomed His Majesty and Her Royal Highness, and expressed gratitude for their steadfast support. He congratulated the King on his 30th Empango (coronation anniversary), calling it a symbol of vision and leadership that continues to inspire youth-centered partnerships.

“Your Majesty, over the past 10 years, RAHU and Tooro Kingdom have worked hand in hand to invest in health, education, and cultural pride for the youth of Tooro and beyond. Together, we have shown what’s possible when traditional leadership, civil society, and young people come together.”

Nabimanya highlighted Impact Forge as a milestone that would ensure young people become true drivers of transformation, not just participants in development.

He also paid tribute to Princess Komuntale’s advocacy for women and girls, linking it to RAHU’s Leesu Initiative, which celebrates dignity, culture, and creativity among young women.

“Your passion for women and girls inspires us, and we are committed to walking this journey with you to ensure every girl stands tall and proud.”

Nabimanya further acknowledged King Oyo’s patronage of the Ikon Awards, which amplify African creativity and storytelling, and underscored RAHU’s efforts to promote cultural tourism in partnership with UNESCO, ensuring that young people take pride in heritage while seizing global opportunities.

The event highlighted the growing collaboration between cultural institutions and civil society in advancing Uganda’s development.