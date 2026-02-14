KIKUUBE: 1,500 teenage mothers get chance to return to school

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 1,500 teenage mothers in Kikuube District now have a renewed opportunity to return to school following a four-year education initiative launched by the district education department with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The programme aims to reintegrate adolescent mothers who dropped out of secondary school due to pregnancy or financial hardship, as well as those who became pregnant after sitting for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

Under the initiative, beneficiaries aged between 12 and 19 years will be supported to enroll in secondary schools of their choice, whether government or privately owned, within their respective areas. District authorities have launched a district-wide mobilization campaign and are appealing to parents, religious leaders, cultural institutions, and local government officials to encourage eligible teenage mothers to embrace the opportunity.

Canon Edward Musingye, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kikuube, described the programme as a critical intervention aimed at restoring hope and improving academic standards among girls in the district. He said the district is required to submit the names and details of identified beneficiaries to UNICEF by February 25, 2026, to enable the funder to commence implementation.

“We are calling upon parents and guardians to allow these young mothers to return to school. Education remains the most powerful tool to transform their lives and break the cycle of poverty,” Musingye said. Deogratius Byakagaba, the Kikuube District Education Officer (DEO), said the department is working closely with sub-county leaders to identify and mobilize eligible teenage mothers.

He noted that the initiative targets teenage mothers who previously enrolled in secondary school but dropped out due to financial constraints, those who became pregnant after PLE, and any young mother willing to resume her education. Vincent Opio, the LCV Vice Chairperson of Kikuube District, described the programme as a golden opportunity and urged community leaders to take an active role in ensuring its success.

“This is a chance we must not waste. Leaders and parents should mobilize these girls to enroll and complete their education,” Opio said. Godwin Angalia, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said the initiative could significantly improve the academic prospects of girls in the district. However, he emphasized the need for stronger community engagement to address stigma and discrimination against teenage mothers.

“We must change perceptions in our communities and ensure that laws protecting girls are enforced,” Angalia said. Teenage pregnancy remains a significant challenge in Kikuube District. According to statistics from the district education department, more than 400 primary and secondary school girls were impregnated during the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.

Nationally, Uganda recorded an average of more than 32,000 teenage pregnancies per month during the 2021 lockdown, according to research by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The figures include cases of underage marriage and rape. The 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) indicates that 24 percent of girls aged 15–19 have begun childbearing, with teenage pregnancy higher in rural areas (25 percent) compared to urban areas (21 percent).

Despite government interventions such as the National Strategy to End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy (2022/23–2026/27) and the National Strategy for Girls’ Education, approximately 70 percent of teenage mothers do not return to school after giving birth. Economic hardship remains a major barrier. The UDHS 2022 report shows that 45 percent of families cite financial constraints as the primary reason for not sending teenage mothers back to school. Additionally, 38 percent of teenage mothers who drop out report being pushed into informal labour to support their children.

District leaders say the new UNICEF-supported initiative seeks to reverse this trend by removing financial barriers and restoring educational opportunities for young mothers in Kikuube. If successfully implemented, the programme could offer hundreds of teenage mothers a second chance at education—and a pathway to a more secure future.

***

URN