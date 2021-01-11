Kigulu North NUP candidate feared kidnapped

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eddie Lugwire, the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate for the Kigulu North parliamentary race has reportedly gone missing after being picked by three men. The three men reportedly whisked off the candidate from his Iganga town based home around 11:00 pm on Sunday night.

Lugwire’s political assistant, Tony Kanene says that his boss was making phone calls to his campaign agents in his vehicle when he was rounded up. “Lugwire always makes night briefs to prepare the campaign agents ahead of our field door to door campaigns. But midway his daily routine, three men donning military jackets stormed the gate and forcefully opened his vehicle before speeding off with him in an unidentified vehicle,” he said.

Adding that, “We have searched for him at the different police stations in Iganga district and Busoga east regional police headquarters in vain.” Bamu Lulenzi, the Busoga Region NUP coordinator says security operatives have denied arresting Lugwire’s.

Lulenzi, who was arrested last week during Kyagulanyi’s rally at Namayingo district headquarters, says security operatives are targeting prominent NUP leaders and their supporters. Security officials in Busoga sub-region have since denied knowledge about Lugwire’s arrest or his potential whereabouts.

URN