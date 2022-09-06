Kezi Leo at it again with “Gwe Nalonda”

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Kezi Leo, the fast-rising Afropop and Rnb Artist is a Ugandan artist taking the scene by storm.

On Friday, he dropped his new love song named “Gwe Nalonda” which was inspired by actual occurrences in his life

Gwe Nalonda” is a Luganda phrase that translates to “The one I chose”. The song is a blend of slow reggae vibes and Rnb. The song explores a creative new sound by Kezi Leo, that aims at incorporating Ugandan lyricism and sounds with western instruments and genres. Gwe Nalonda is Kezi Leo’s second release of the year 2022. It comes 5 months after the release of “Afro Atarah”, a 4 song Afropop EP.

“I wrote Gwe Nalonda in 2021. It was inspired by a situation I was going through. As a young adult, love and relationships have been such a rocky road to tread. Especially with little to no guidance from anyone but the internet. Gwe Nalonda was a turning point for me. It is a reminder to move on and let go of the things and people who hurt you, no matter how much love you hold for them. It is also an apology. We tend to hurt the people we love the most even when we least intend to. I wrote Gwe Nalonda as a Poem. It is a poem with a rhythm to it. I hope the world loves it. I hope Uganda loves it.”

Born Katwere Leo and better known by his stage name. Kezi Leo started his music career as “Leo Kyz” in 2016 with a single titled “Attention” produced by Ugandan Producer Imorush. He then went on to release a couple of other songs such as “Patricia produced by Fleak Type”, “Nkwetaga”, “Cover you featuring Aspika Spoila”, “Body is calling ft Kavali King” and many more. These were later compiled into the “Ride 4 U” mixtape.

Kezi Leo is now affiliated with Stretch Hold Music, a Kenyan Record Label. He is also a member of a popular Ugandan Urban group called Zagang. The group also includes more artists such as Kavali King, Eli Litman and many more. Kezi Leo has yet to release an Ep titled Zaddy. It is an exploratory project with sounds ranging from Rnb to Modern Dance-hall Kezi Leo is yet to release his next project titled Afro Atarah. “Bam Bam”, the first release off the 4-track Ep is to be released on the 29th Of October 2021.