Key suspect in Nagirinya, Kitayimbwa murder case asks for Sh50m to summon witnesses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa murder case took a dramatic turn on Monday when self-represented suspect Komporiyamu Kasolo asked the high court for Shillings 50 million to summon his witnesses. The former social worker and her driver were kidnapped and killed in August 2019 in Lungujja, and their bodies were later found dumped in Mukono along Kayunga road.

Several suspects, including Komporiyamu Kasolo, were picked up by the police. On Monday, Justice Isaac Muwata ruled that the suspects had a case to answer based on the evidence presented against them. The suspects are charged with six counts each and the evidence shows clearly that they abducted and killed the victims.

Kasolo’s allegation of torture was resolved in the trial within a trial and the court ruled that there was no torture of the accused person and the charge and caution statement were properly made by him. During the hearing, Kasolo complained of being detained for more than 48 hours, but Justice Muwata said that it does not create a defense against the possible charges against him.

Kasolo requested Shillings 50 million to present his five co-accused, whom he said he would bring to court as witnesses. They are Johnson Lubega who is among the suspects, Jesca Kyomuhendo, David Okwi, Debora Naigaga, Faridah Nalukenge, and Dan Kafeero.

He reasoned that since he is in detention, he does not know where to find his witnesses. He wants to use that money to advertise on different media platforms and social media channels for his witnesses to come and testify.

But the prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Amerit argued that Kasolo was trying to dramatize his defense and should take the business of the court seriously.

Justice Muwata gave May 16 to 18 for the defense hearing to start.

URN