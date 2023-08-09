Kesiime and Kabasweka seeking history at Singleton Season 7

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheila Kesiime and Peace Amooti Kabasweka made history in season 2 of the popular Singleton Match Play in 2018, winning this pair tournament for the first time.

This Saturday Round 1 of the nail biting Match Play Challenge tournament swings into action at the Lake Side par 71 Entebbe Club with 36 pairs vying for slots into the next round, according to a press release from the club.

Kesiime and Kabasweka play in Match 8 against Connie N and Arnold Baguburagye.

“Our wish is to make history and win it again,” Shiela Kesiime said. “There is a new breed of competitive golfers who are hungry. This competition is tight lately, but we are going to give it out Best shot.”

Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe winners in Season 3 and Season with different partners take on the pair of Charles Kagombe and Edrae Kagombe.

The winning pair of this tournament will win a fully paid trip by Uganda Airlines to the Dubai Classic later in the year.

The tournament is sponsored by Singleton Whisky, a luxury brand of Uganda Breweries Limited other co sponsors are NCBA Bank, Cfao Motors, DStv, Uganda Airlines and Afrisafe Insurance Brokers.

Singleton Past winners

2017:Isaac Mariera/John Muchiri

2018: Shiela Kesiime/Peace Kabasweka

2019: Richard Lutwama/Robert Busingye

2020: Innocent Nahabwe/ Luwum Adoch

2021: COVID-19 suspended

2022: Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira