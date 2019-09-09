Kenya’s Harambee Stars hold Uganda Cranes to 1-1 draw

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | An inspired second-half performance by the Harambee Stars was not enough as they played out a 1-1 draw with visiting Uganda Cranes in an international friendly match played on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani.

Stars were off-color in the first half and predictably went behind in the 23rd minute when Emmanuel Okwi slotted in from close range after a swift interchange of passes by the guests. The first half ended 1-0.

Upon resumption, Kenya looked more inspired, and their efforts paid off in the 50th minute when Kenneth Muguna got to the end of an Ayub Timbe low cross to draw the hosts level.

Stars then fell victim of missed chances, Michael Olunga clearly not having his best of days, with the guests holding on for a 1-1 fulltime score.

The friendly match is a build-up to the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers set to be played in November.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

18. Patrick Matasi, 17. Samuel Olwande, 3. Eric Ouma, 12. Mike Kibwage, 4. Joash Onyango, 13. Collins Agade, 6. Lawrence Juma, 15 Kenneth Muguna, 7. Ayub Timbe, 10. Eric Johanna, 14. Michael Olunga

Substitutes

1. Faruk Shikalo, 5. Johnstone Omurwa, 11. Brian Otieno, 19. Cliffton Miheso, 16. Francis Kahata, 21. Duke Abuya, 8. Whyvonne Isuza, 20. Cliff Nyakeya, 22. Boniface Muchiri, 9. Enosh Ochieng

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

18. Charles Lukwago, 15. Willa Paul, 12. Mustafa Kizza, 17. Revita John, 3. Timothy Awany, 8, Khalid Aucho, 6. Taddeo Lwanga, 20. Allan Okello, 10. Luwagga Kizito, 7. Emmanuel Okwi, 2. Allan Kyambadde

Substitutes

19. Joel Mutakubwa, 4. Mujuzi Mustafa, 16. Halid Lwaliwa, 5. Muzamir Mutyaba, 14. Bright Anukani, 9. Fahad Aziz Bayo, 11. Allan Kayiwa