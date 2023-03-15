Kenya lifts suspension on import of dairy products from Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A proposed ban on importation of powdered milk from Uganda has been suspended by the Kenyan government.

“I’m happy to inform the country that by 5pm last evening we had received a communication from the government of Kenya informing us that the ban on importation of dairy products into the country has been suspended,” said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga early today.

According to Kadaga, the suspension of a directive on Ugandan milk products follows a telephone discussion with her counterpart in Kenya, Rebecca Miano, last week.

“I’m really happy to say that this has been done and the Ugandan dairy industry will be able to get the permits now. I assure you that I will continue to engaging when such barriers occur,” Kadaga asserted.

In a letter issued on March 6th, Margaret Kibogy the Managing director of Kenya Dairy Board highlighted that their government had stopped the importation of milk powder to cushion the industry from surplus production and low producer prices.

This information sparked off an un ending debate especially to those who believe in the growth and future of the East African community which now has a total of seven member states.