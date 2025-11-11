Kenya favourites for AGC Region IV event due in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO | Kenya will be seeking a fourth straight title when the Africa Golf Confederation – Region IV Competition 2025 tees off from November 25 to 29, 2025, at the prestigious Golf du Rova Luxury Hotel, PK 20 Andakana, Antananarivo – Madagascar. This competition, registered in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), will bring together the best teams in the region.

Six countries have already confirmed participation. Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritius, Madagascar and Uganda are already in, while entries are still expected from Rwanda, Seychelles and La Réunion.

The last event was held in Rwanda, where Kenya’s national golf team showcased exceptional skill and determination to claim victory in the 2024 Africa Region IV Golf Championship.

Kenya dominated with an impressive overall team score of 841 gross, comfortably outpacing regional rivals Uganda and Rwanda, who finished second and third, respectively.

The Kenyan team, composed of Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, John Lejirma, and Elvis Muigua, delivered consistently strong performances throughout the tournament.

There was some breathtaking golf particularly from reigning Kenya amateur champion Michael Karanga.

Karanga single-handedly ensured Kenya brushed off the Ugandan threat, with a brilliant final round score of 66, cementing his position as the top player at the three-day,72-hole event. He finished first in the individual category with a total score of 276 (-12),

Despite all the best efforts of Uganda captain Joseph Cwinya-ai, his team settled yet again for 2nd place behind Kenya. Cwinya-ai’s total score of 283 (-5) was the second-best score of the tournament, behind Karanja.

Uganda finished second with an overall score of 875 gross, led by Cwinyaai’s rounds of 70, 74, 72, and 67. He was joined by teammates Joseph Reagan Akena, Joseph Kasozi, and Ibrahim Ssemakula. Uganda last won this trophy in 2019 in Burundi, where Cwinya-ai was team captain.

After opening with a solid round of 214, the team built on their lead with scores of 221, 203, and 203 in the subsequent rounds.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Winning this championship is an honour, and I believe our focus, ability to adapt to challenges, and strong team support set us apart,” Lejirma told Golf Score Kenya.

Africa is divided into five golf divisions, with each region mandated to develop the game in their respective regions. Some of the countries in Region IV are Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.