KCCA staff hail Musisi, ex-ED hands over UGX 113 Billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) staff lined up at city hall to bid Jeniffer Musisi farewell as she officially exited the institution as the executive director on Friday.

Musisi handed over office to the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Beti Olive Kamya this morning.

Staff who filled aisles of KCCA main entry path were law enforcement officers, nurses from the clinic as well as senior staff members. Musisi who was dressed in gomesi walked out of KCCA at 11:40AM greeting staff, accompanied by her bodyguard handler holding a national flag.

Many staff including KCCA spokesperson, Peter Kaujju who was recruited by Musisi shed tears when Musisi stepped out of the gate. She was driven in a 1998 TX Prado model registration number UAX 175K.

In a detailed hand over speech, Musisi said she handed over thirteen bank accounts with money worth Uganda shilling 113 billion. Musisi said she took over when the institution had 151 bank accounts.

Musisi also handed over a list of KCCA staff, report of ongoing infrastructure projects in the city, performance reports, asset valuation report, over 250 land titles, among others. Musisi earlier this week revealed that the valuation of KCCA properties during her tenure has increased from Uganda shilling 46 billion to 660 billion.

Kamya handed over all reports she received from Musisi to officials from office of auditor general for verification.

After seven years and eight months as executive director of KCCA, Musisi said she has worked industriously to fulfil the pledge she made of transforming Kampala city. “I have done all I can to faithfully keep, preserve and add to what was handed over to me,” she said. “I am therefore handing over back to Uganda a better than what was handed over to me,” she added.

Musisi said she is satisfied of works she has done as head of the institution. If the institution is supported, Musisi said it can keep performing better and better.

She applauded Ugandans who have been keenly watching developments at KCCA, criticising, encouraging and advising them on how to serve better. She also applauded Ugandans who patiently sauntered through inconveniences that the institution caused during its works.

KCCA spokesperson, Peter Kaujju read a brief fare thee well message on behalf of the staff. The staff celebrated Musisi for being a good leader and a guide to all of them.

The institution awaits appointment of a new executive director by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

