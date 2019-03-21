KCCA seeks pardon for interdicted law enforcement officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Acting Deputy Executive Director Sam Sserunkuma has called for pardon to the law enforcement officers who have been interdicted. At least eight KCCA law enforcement officers were interdicted following a directive by the Minister in Charge of Kampala, Beti Kamya.

The Minister’s directive was in a letter dated March 12, 2019, to Acting KCCA Executive Director, Eng. Andrew Kitaka, a decision made days after the KCCA council passed a resolution to prosecute enforcement officers cited in numerous cases of brutality.

But Sserunkuma told a council meeting today that as KCCA moves to extend clemency to vendors and hawkers, it should equally pardon interdicted law enforcement officers. KCCA accepted to withdraw charges of vendors and hawkers on remand and expedite the process of granting the amnesty.

Sserunkuma argued that law enforcement officers are equally voters who are closer to KCCA politicians than hawkers.

However, councillors did not buy the proposal of pardoning enforcement officers. Instead, the council resolved to have an interaction with the law enforcement team on Monday. Sserunkuma also appealed to councillors to delay decisions on vendors’ clemency until Monday, arguing that it’s prudent to take decisions after listening to both sides.

“I would not like to see the Authority (council) overturning court ruling today. Monday is not far. Why don’t you first listen and see what these people (law enforcers) go through to do this work? They will tell you a lot of stories,” he said.

