KCCA concerned over high garbage collection fees in Kawempe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki has raised concerns over the high garbage collection fees charged by the Kampala Solid Waste Management Consortium in Kawempe Division.

During a cleanup exercise in Kawempe’s Kigannda and Ssebagala zones, Buzeki discovered that residents are paying 30,000 shillings per month for garbage collection, a stark contrast to areas like Kamwokya and other parts of Nakawa Division, where households pay between 3,000 and 5,000 shillings.

She tasked Nicholas Oyesigire, a representative of the consortium, to explain the justification for the higher charges. Ben Mukasa, a resident of Kawempe, described the 30,000-shilling fee as unaffordable for many low-income earners in the area. He noted that the high cost has driven some residents to dump waste in drainage channels and public spaces.

Mukasa urged KCCA to invest in smaller garbage collection vehicles that can navigate the poor road networks in the informal settlements.

Oyesigire explained that the high charges are due to logistical challenges, including the poor road network, which prevents garbage trucks from accessing some areas. He added that the closure of Kiteezi landfill has further increased their operational costs, as they now transport garbage to a landfill on Mityana Road, three times farther than Kiteezi.

Oyesigire clarified that the 30,000 shillings fee applies to entire rental units rather than individual households, allowing multiple tenants to share the cost, contributing as little as 1,000 to 2,000 shillings each. He also revealed that their contract had expired and that revised garbage collection rates are awaiting approval. Under the proposed structure, residents will be charged 1,000 shillings per sack of garbage collected.

To curb illegal dumping, Oyesigire urged KCCA to enforce compliance by requiring residents to present receipts as proof of garbage collection payments. KCCA Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi acknowledged the widespread dumping of garbage in Kawempe’s drainage channels, posing serious health risks.

He announced that KCCA’s engineering department would expedite the completion of the drainage system in the area. On the issue of fees, Kigenyi stated that KCCA plans to negotiate with the consortium to reduce garbage collection costs in Kawempe to between 3,000 and 5,000 shillings, making the service more affordable for residents.

*****

URN