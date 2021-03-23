KCB Bank Uganda appoints Nantongo head corporate banking

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | KCB Bank Uganda Limited, has appointed Ramla Nantongo, a seasoned banker, as head corporate banking.

She joins KCB Bank from NCBA Bank (formerly NC Bank) where she was heading the Corporate and Commercial business units.

Her appointment comes a week after Agnes Namyalo Mayanja was named Executive Director, to deputize and support the Bank’s Managing Director.

Nantongo has significant industry wide experience in corporate and SME business development, having worked in financial services for over 13 years.

She also has vast experience in strategy formulation and implementation, relationship management, credit risk management and structured financing.

She started her career as SME Relationship Manager at Bank of Africa and has grown through the ranks to her current position.

Nantongo holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School- Herriot Watt University and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from United States International University-Nairobi.