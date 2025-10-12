KCB Bank Uganda crowns Customer Service Week with mega celebration and a Side of Green

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda just wrapped up their annual Customer Service Week by transforming its 15 branches nationwide into hubs of customer delight, team camaraderie, and good old-fashioned corporate philanthropy, culminating in a vibrant finale at its headquarters today.

The week was a dazzling mix of corporate chic and cultural flair, with staff embracing themed dress-up days, including rocking their finest traditional wear on some days and sharp corporate attire on others. The teams, creatively dubbed Team Closer, Team Connected, and Team Courageous, were on a mission that went beyond the balance sheet.

One of the week’s most memorable acts was the powerful commitment to the environment following their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda, where they set an ambitious goal to plant over 15,000 trees by the end of 2025 to actively combat climate change and restore degraded areas across the country. Staff traded their calculators for shovels to plant trees at both St. Benedict Grade School in Wanyange and Charlton Nursery and Primary School. This green initiative was a tangible act of service to the communities that support it.

The grand finale at the head office was the stuff of legends, a high-energy event featuring various fun activities and a palpable atmosphere of teamwork and achievement. The celebration was a chance to salute the employees who make the ‘Mission Possible’ every single day.

While speaking at the head office celebration, Edgar Byamah, the Managing Director KCB Bank Uganda, beamed with pride as he addressed his troops.

“This week was about serving and connecting. Seeing our teams Closer, Connected, and Courageous delivering exceptional service and also giving back to the community by planting trees fills me with immense pride. Our mission is truly possible because of the heart and dedication of our people. This year, we proved that going the extra mile is in our DNA. Our customers deserve nothing less than the extraordinary!”

Adding a dash of excitement, Sheila Awori, the Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications KCB Bank highlighted the spirit of the campaign.

“The ‘Mission Possible’ theme truly energized our entire workforce. From celebrating our rich cultural diversity through our dress codes to getting our hands dirty for Mother Earth, every activity was de signed to foster a sense of shared purpose and fun. The enthusiasm displayed across all our 15 branches, culminating in this vibrant celebration, shows that our team is committed to financial excellence and building a stronger, greener, and more connected Uganda. The fun activities today are our way of saying, ‘Thank you for making the mission a success!'”

Jovita Musimenta, the Customer Experience Manager at KCB Bank Uganda, emphasized the deeper meaning behind the week’s activities: “‘Mission Possible’ is about making our customers’ financial solutions not just accessible, but achievable every day, in every interaction. It’s a reflection of our commitment to proactive service.”

The event concluded with the recognition of outstanding team spirit, where Team Courageous emerged as the top team, receiving UGX 5 million, followed by Team Connected with UGX 3 million, and Team Closer with UGX 2 million in appreciation of their remarkable efforts. The celebration also reaffirmed KCB Bank Uganda’s commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrating that it is not only a leader in financial services but also a community-focused institution where excellence, teamwork, and meaningful impact go hand in hand.