Kayunga Imam further remanded for wedding fellow man

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Imam in Kayunga District, Mohammed Mutumba 27, who married a fellow man, has been further remanded to Ntenjeru Prison.

On Friday, Mutumba appeared at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, but the case could not proceed due to the absence of the Chief Magistrate Juliet Hatanga.

The case was adjourned to February 5th.

The accused first appeared before the Kayunga Grade One Magistrate Irene Akello on January 6 but was not allowed to take plea because his case can only be heard by a higher court.

Sheikh Mutumba is jointly charged with Richard Tumushabe alias Swabullah Nabukeera for having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature.

Prosecution alleges that Sheikh Mutumba and Tumushabe committed the offence in December 2019.

Sheikh Mutumba claims he wedded Tumushabe unknowingly.

Tumushabe’s true gender was uncovered by police officers who had arrested him on charges of stealing a television set and clothes of their neighbour.

When he was searched, police officers discovered that Tumushabe had male genitals.

****

URN