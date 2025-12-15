Kayoola EV bus expedition signals new era for Africa’s EV market

Morocco has become a hub for EV production, attracting global automakers, while Egypt has partnered with Chinese firms to produce electric buses

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan-built electric bus has begun its return journey to Kampala after completing a 7,125-kilometre drive to Cape Town, organisers say, marking one of the continent’s most ambitious demonstrations of electric mobility.

The Kayoola E-Coach, manufactured by Kiira Motors Corporation, travelled through six countries, including Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Eswatini, to reach South Africa’s legislative capital, Cape Town, facing a range of conditions including arid plains, mountainous terrain, and congested urban streets. Officials said the journey provided real-world testing of the vehicle’s performance, durability, and operational readiness for long-distance travel.

“The return journey is as important as the first leg,” a senior project official said. “It allows us to validate consistency, not just endurance.”

Data collected on energy use, reliability, and operational performance will be used to inform potential commercial deployments and transport planning in African cities.

The expedition was supported by MTN Uganda, the official digital and connectivity partner. The company’s network allowed real-time vehicle tracking, telematics, and energy monitoring, while mobile-money platforms facilitated cross-border transactions, effectively turning the bus into a connected, data-driven mobility platform.

Noluthando Pama, MTN’s Western Cape regional general manager, said the project demonstrates how technology designed in Africa can operate at continental scale.

New orders secured

The Kayoola E-Coach departed Kampala on 20 November 2025 and reportedly maintained consistent performance while delivering reductions in fuel costs and emissions compared with diesel buses.

During the expedition, Kiira Motors announced a contract for 450 buses and 75 DC fast chargers, unveiled in Johannesburg. Financial details were not disclosed.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, said the project reflected nearly 20 years of public investment in science, technology, and innovation, estimated at $120 million.

He added that partnerships with private-sector companies such as MTN were important for scaling innovation.

The project comes as African countries increasingly explore electric mobility. Morocco has become a hub for EV production, attracting global automakers, while Egypt has partnered with Chinese firms to produce electric buses. South Africa is also exploring domestic EV assembly and battery production through international collaborations.

Limited electricity supply

However, challenges remain for the wider adoption of electric buses in Africa. Charging infrastructure is limited, electricity supply can be inconsistent, and high upfront costs make large-scale fleet expansion difficult. Analysts say rising fuel prices and stricter emissions standards are driving interest, but real-world demonstrations like the Kayoola expedition are crucial to proving operational and economic viability.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Monica Musenero described the Cape Town leg as a turning point for African technology.

“This achievement proves that Uganda can build world-class technology that performs reliably across Africa,” she said.

The expedition also aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s objectives to boost intra-African trade in manufactured goods. Officials said it offers a practical example of cross-border industrial collaboration moving beyond policy into operation.

For Kiira Motors, the return to Kampala concludes its most extensive field validation exercise. Enock Mwesigwa, senior manager for sales and product support, said the journey provided operational data and market confidence to accelerate commercial deployment.

Uganda’s successful expedition positions the country as a potential regional hub for electric mobility manufacturing and provides a high-profile demonstration of African-designed technology.

The Kayoola E-Coach is expected to arrive back in Kampala in the coming weeks, with organisers set to analyse the data collected during the full round trip.