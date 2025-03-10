Kawempe North residents task Nabbanja on service delivery

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bwaise 1 parish and Kazo-Angola in Kawempe North have decried the poor service delivery in the area.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visited Bwaise1 parish and Kazo-Angola to campaign for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer Faridah Nambi in the Kawempe North by-election.

Jaberi Sansa, one of the residents, said that in Bwaise 1 parish, there is a problem with St. Kizito Road that connects to Avis, which is in a very sorry state. Sansa also told Nabanja that thieves use the road to rob people at night because of the lack of lights.

The road is significantly used as an alternative route to Kalerwe and Ttula, especially when there is high traffic congestion at Bwaise.

Sansa also told Nabanja about the concern of property tax, which he said was poorly levied. During the campaigns, Sansa asked Nabbanja to look into the residents’ plight regarding the tax.

Joachim Ssekimera, the LCI Chairman of the area, said that apart from the poor roads, his area also lacks public toilets, Ssekimera highlighted that many people resort to using polythene bags for defecation, asking Prime Minister Nabanja to look into their concerns.

At Kazo-Angola parish, residents told Prime Minister Nabanja about their road that starts from Nsamba Coffee Factory to Kazo, which is in a very bad state and impassable, especially when it rains.

The residents also told Nabanja that most people have not received the Parish Development Model livelihood funds, saying that the program should be implemented at the village level so that all people can benefit.

Nabanja asked the people of Kawempe North to vote for Faridah Nambi on Thursday if they are to benefit from government policies.

Nabanja faulted the past leaders in Kawempe for not presenting these pressing issues to her so they could be resolved. She also promised to build a universal secondary school in their area, asking them to vote for Nambi to follow up on such issues.

Faridah Nambi pledged to work on issues of poor drainage and garbage collection, work that she said she has already started.

Sadat Mukiibi, alias Khalifa Aganaga, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, spent the day in Kawempe 1 parish, where he pledged to improve health services in the area if elected.

For the past 25 years, no NRM candidate has won a parliamentary seat in Kawempe North. The constituency has long been dominated by opposition candidates.

Kawempe North by elections are scheduled for Thursday March 13.

URN