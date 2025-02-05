Kawempe North By-Election: FDC endorses Khalifa Aganaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership in Kawempe has unanimously endorsed music artist Sadat Mukiibi, alias Khalifa Aganaga, as their candidate for the Kawempe North constituency by-election. The FDC spokesperson John Kikonyogo says that since the constituency fell vacant, party leaders have been searching for a suitable candidate.

“When a constituency falls vacant, leaders begin the search for a suitable candidate. The matter is then taken to the district level. In this case, our Kawempe district leaders presented only one candidate Aganaga who was unanimously agreed upon,” Kikonyogo said.

Aganaga was officially unveiled at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Makindye Division, Kampala Wednesday. FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat declared him the party candidate and urged all members to rally behind him for victory in next month’s by-election.

The Kawempe North seat fell vacant last month following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, who succumbed to a two-year illness. Aganaga’s selection has sparked debate within the party, with some questioning whether he is the most qualified candidate for an organization with over 20 years of political prominence.

Critics have particularly wondered why the FDC did not endorse its 2021 flagbearer, lawyer Muhamood Mutazindwa. “How did FDC choose this faded artiste? He contested in Rubaga South, and now he’s coming for Kawempe? This is laughable,” some party members posted on FDC’s official X pages, including that of the Youth League.

In response, FDC has been posting Aganaga’s music videos with captions such as “Let the music play.” Aganaga’s candidacy reflects a broader trend of musicians joining politics, a phenomenon largely attributed to Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, who won the Kyadondo East by-election in 2017 after court nullified Apollo Kantinti’s victory.

Bobi Wine’s success inspired several musicians to contest in the 2021 general elections, resulting in artists such as Rachael Magoola, Hilderman, Geoffrey Lutaaya, and music promoters like Orone Derrick and Godfrey Kayemba Solo winning parliamentary seats, despite their minimal impact in the August House.

In 2021, Aganaga contested for the Rubaga South constituency as an independent candidate after failing to secure a National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, which was instead given to Aloysius Mukasa. He lost by a significant margin and has since been openly criticizing the NUP leadership, at times appearing to align himself with the ruling NRM.

Despite his political struggles, Aganaga remains a popular artist, with youth-centered songs that could draw large crowds, much like Bobi Wine’s 2017 campaign. Some of his hit songs include “Kiboko,” “Oyitangayo,” “Four by Four,” “Kawaida,” and “Gunsimbye.”

After his official unveiling, Aganaga called upon the youth to support him, promising to represent their concerns in Parliament better than any other candidate. He faces NRM’s Faridah Nambi, while NUP—Kawempe’s dominant party—is expected to announce its flagbearer next week after reviewing applications from 10 aspiring candidates.

