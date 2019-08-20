Kawempe hospital to pay UGX 24m for connection to sewer line

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kawempe National Referral Hospital will pay 24 million shillings to be connected to the main sewer line at Lubigi.

When the Uganda Radio Network visited the hospital on Tuesday, workers were seen drilling and installing pipes, a move that is meant to solve the challenge of overflowing sewage that the hospital has suffered for up to three years.

Dr Lawrence Kazibwe, the acting Deputy Executive Director says that they have requested for extra money and have contracted NWSC to not only connect their tank but to also treat the medical waste before it is joined to the main sewer line.

Last year, there was an overflow of sewage in both the hospital compound and the neighbouring areas. The same problem was faced by Kiruddu National Referral hospital.

Dr Charles Kabugo, the Director Kiruddu, says being connected to the national sewer is not an option.

For now, he says they have had to improvise and put a standby emptying truck to keep releasing sewage whenever it fills and this is done for up to four times daily.

To completely deal with the problem, Kabugo said they will need to construct a sewage treatment plant because the national sewers are far in Kansanga and Makindye. But, this is only in the long term because the plans had to be halted after government bought land with a lot of squatters and yet there is no money to compensate them.

*****

URN