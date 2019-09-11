Kaweesi murder suspects re-arrested after being released on bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kololo based International Crimes Division of High Court was a scene of drama this afternoon during the re-arrest of four of the eight suspects charged with the murder of former Police Spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

They are Yusuf Nyanzi, Jibril Kalyango , Joshua Kyambadde and Yusuf Mugerwa.

The four were picked up together with their lawyer, James Mubiru shortly after being discharged by the Registrar of the International Crimes Division of High Court; Esther Nasambu following their bail release by Justice, Lydia Mugambe.

Both uniformed and plain clothed security officers locked at the main gate of the court to block the suspects from leaving.

However, the officers opened the gate when a vehicle attached to the Office of the Director of Prosecution approached the gate.

The suspects who were driving in a Noah vehicle Registration Number UAY 077T belonging to their lawyer, Mubiru and another belonging to counsel, Godfrey Turyamusiima tried to exit the court premises.

It is at this point that a team of heavily armed operatives sprang out of a White Super custom vehicle registration number UAF 257 E and dragged out the suspects.

They bundled the suspects in the Super Custom and whisked them away.

The remaining suspects including Abdu Rashid Mbazira, Aramaathan Noordin Higenyi and Bruhan Balyejusa and Shafiq Kasujja had earlier on been returned to Luzira prisons because they have pending charges in Nabweru and Mukono Magistrate’s court.

Trouble for the suspects started from the assassination of former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and his driver, Godfrey Mambewa.

The trio was gunned down on March, 17th, 2017 a short distance from Kaweesi’s home in Kulambiro in Nakawa Division in Kampala.

The suspects were picked from various districts in the country and were charged with murder, aggravated robbery and terrorism.

*****

URN