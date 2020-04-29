Katunguru landing site closed over violation of Covid19 guidelines

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Deo Kato, the Commandment of the UPDF Marine Unit on Kazinga Channel has closed Katunguru fish landing site citing failure to implement covid19 preventive guidelines.

Kazinga Channel connects Lakes Edward and George. Lt. Deo Kato says they resolved to close the landing site because some fishermen were still sneaking into the waters during night hours in violation of the nationwide curfew.

Apparently, fishing has been taking place between 7am and 5pm. Lt. Kato however, says fishermen have been bribing soldiers to abuse the lock-down guidelines.

Geoffrey Magunda, the Chairperson Kazinga Channel Fishermen Association down plays allegations of bribery, saying they have only been mobilising money from fishermen to purchase fuel for the corona virus sensitisation drive.

“The money we collect is for buying fuel for corona virus sensitisation not bribery and the closure of the site means we are going to starve,” Magunda said.

He says the closure of the landing site will directly affect over 2000 people who have been depending on it for survival.

Harriet Kobusinge, a boat owner says with the already poor fish market, the closure of the landing site means they will be left with no option for survival.

Lt. Kato says they will investigate all the allegations before reopening the landing site.

