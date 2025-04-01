Katumba Wamala urges leaders in Pader to unite

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala has urged political leaders in Pader District to embrace unity and work together.

Speaking on Saturday during the belated Women’s Day Celebrations, at Lakoga Primary School in Tenam Sub-county, the Minister cautioned leaders and locals against divisive politics ahead of 2026 general election emphasizing that peace and cooperation are essential for progress and development of an area.

During the event, Pader District Women Council Chairperson Jennifer Apiyo accused local leaders of neglecting her office and sidelining women in times of service implementation within the district including provisions of facilitation. She urged the minister to intervene particularly in securing transport means for the women’s council to enhance their operations since the district does not facilitate their activities.

Apiyo further criticized politicians for seeking women’s support only during elections period while failing to include them in government programs. She warned women to remain vigilant in the upcoming elections while calling on leaders to prioritize their needs beyond election campaigns.

Pader District Vice Chairperson Justin Ocen defended the district’s leadership stating that Pader is progressing well and is admired by neighboring districts like Kitgum and Gulu while responding to Apiyo’s claim.

However, the District Chairperson Fearless Obwoya Oyat dismissed Apiyo’s complaints arguing that women leaders should take more proactive initiative and present viable proposals for support rather than blaming politicians in a such a gathering.

Gen. Katumba Wamala, reminded the political leaders on the importance of political unity and peaceful engagement. “We should not hurt each other for the sake of politics. We can have different beliefs and support different people since it’s your right, but we must keep peace,” he said.

Gen. Katumba reminded residents of the region’s past insecurities caused by wars that lasted decades, killing thousands and further emphasized that security is everyone’s responsibility.

The minister also encouraged locals to make good use of government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Growth, Recovery, Opportunities, and Wealth Creation (GROW) instead of misusing funds on non-productive activities like excessive alcohol consumption. He assured them that the government remains committed to introducing more programs to improve livelihoods and drive development.

