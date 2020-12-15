Katumba defends his taking selfies with women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate John Katumba has called on the media to stop depicting him as a man on a hunt for women other than votes.

Speaking to the media at the Electoral Commission where he had gone to meet with the chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi about the repeated security disruption of his campaign meetings, Katumba said there is no way he’s going to chase away anyone who wants to take a selfie with him no matter their gender.

Recently photos of Katumba with several women made rounds on social media prompting many commentators to say that he might be hunting for something else other than votes.

On the subject matter that had brought him at the Commission, Katumba said that wherever he has gone, the police have tried to stop him. He wants the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi to call the police and other security organs to order in order to allow him and other candidates to campaign freely.

Katumba is not the only presidential candidate who has complained about police disruption of their political meetings. At the beginning of this month, the National Unity Platform candidate, Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu was also at the Commission complaining about similar things.

The Electoral Commission promised to set up a meeting between candidates and the top leaders of the police but up to now this has not happened.

********

URN