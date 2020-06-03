Katosi water project workers protest salary reductions

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 workers under Katosi water project in Mukono district are protesting the deduction of their salaries without prior communication. The workers, including welders, carpenters and builders have laid down their tools since Tuesday.

The 350 billion Shillings Katosi water project is being executed by SOGEA Satom Limited on behalf of National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC. The water project is expected to boost water supply to Kampala Metropolitan area once completed.

Robert Ssembajja, one of the affected workers says that they are entitled to salaries ranging between 450,000 to 900,000 Shillings. He however says that they received between 100,000 to 250,000 Shillings for the month of May without any explanation from their superiors.

Fahad Omondi, another affected worker accuses their employer of repeatedly deducting their pay without giving them any explanation.

It took the intervention of police officers led by Ismael Kifudde, the Officer in Charge of Mukono police division to calm down the angry workers saying they will engage management to get to the bottom of the matter. However, the project manager Wilfred Toyer who was on the site declined to comment on the worker’s complaints.

URN