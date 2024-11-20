Katanga Trial; Stalled for Second Week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga has been plagued by repeated delays, raising concerns about the accused’s right to a speedy trial.

Molly Katanga, the widow of the deceased, has been detained at Luzira Prison since February, facing charges of murder. Her bail applications have been denied, and the continuous postponements of the trial have drawn criticism.

The latest setback occurred last week when the trial judge, Isaac Muwata, was unable to preside over the proceedings due to a training commitment. This forced another adjournment, further delaying the case.

Earlier, the trial was halted for two weeks to allow state prosecutors to organize their key witness. However, upon the witness’s return, the court encountered another hurdle as critical exhibits were inaccessible due to a closed storage facility.

The frequent adjournments have sparked concerns about the potential infringement on Molly Katanga’s right to a fair and speedy trial. Legal experts argue that such delays can have significant psychological and financial consequences for the accused.

The case has also drawn public attention, with many questioning the efficiency of the judicial system and its commitment to timely justice. The continuous postponements highlight the challenges faced by the judiciary in ensuring speedy trials, particularly in complex cases.

As the trial continues to be marred by setbacks, the public remains vigilant, hoping for a swift resolution that upholds the principles of justice and fairness.