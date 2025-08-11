Kasese schools lead innovation in tackling plastic waste

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When people talk about innovation, many think of computer-related technologies. But in Kasese District, schools and teachers are redefining innovation—through plastic recycling—to protect the fragile Rwenzori environment. At the Rural Focus Initiative for Applied Technology (RuFI/RIAT) in Kirembe Cell, students and trainers are making eco bricks and other recycled products from plastic waste, showcasing how simple actions can lead to meaningful environmental change.

This initiative is part of a broader movement to integrate sustainability into the school curriculum, while also tackling the district’s growing plastic pollution problem. The RuFI project transforms non-recyclable plastics into eco bricks, plastic mats, chairs, and bins. Trainers say these innovations are raising environmental awareness and strengthening community-school collaboration.

Jovia Biira, one of the directors at RuFI, says their practical response to plastic waste is turning discarded materials into building blocks—both literally and figuratively—for a more sustainable future.

Biira notes that the idea started within the school and quickly evolved into a community-wide movement. Some households are now using eco bricks to build facilities such as toilets, improving sanitation with simple, accessible materials.

To date, more than 40,000 bottles have been used in the construction of various structures at RuFI, including walls made from layered plastic bottles bonded with cement, their colorful tops creating eye-catching patterns.

Kabugho Yodesi, Deputy Head Teacher at Muhokya Primary School, initiated the school’s environment club, now a hub of eco-innovation with over 200 pupils. The club turns plastic waste into items like door mats, ropes, and tree shades.

At Kasese Secondary School, students and teachers in the Nature Club are recycling plastics into litter bins and converting paper waste into paper bags. Martin Kiiza, a Senior Five student, credits his teachers for sparking their environmental consciousness.

Club members like Nakawoya Natasha and Gloria Ngabire say youth must play a central role in fighting plastic pollution.

Steven Furaha, a Primary Seven pupil at Muhokya, says the school has collected more than five truckloads of plastic waste since 2023. Many pupils are now transferring these recycling skills to their families. Kasese is a key Ugandan tourist destination, home to Queen Elizabeth National Park, Rwenzori Mountains National Park, Lake Edward, Lake George, and the Kazinga Channel.

Environmentalists warn that winds push plastic into these water bodies, threatening aquatic ecosystems. Joreme Bwambale, Director of Rwenzori Royal Institute, says his institution is also working to restore wetlands such as Kasesa, while raising awareness on proper waste disposal.

Patrick Nyamunungi, a sociologist with China Railway 18 Group, blames urban plastic waste on the closure of manholes previously used for waste disposal. Now, people dump plastics in drainage channels, risking damage to road infrastructure.

Lawrence Kalenzi, head of the Career Department at Kasese Secondary School, says the agriculture class uses recycled plastics for backyard gardening. Some students are already generating income by selling products like paper bags.

Yosia Kibakuli, from Caritas Kasese Diocese, warns that the rise in microplastics means individuals unknowingly consume the equivalent of a credit card each week. Caritas is promoting behavioral change and skilling communities in recycling.

Evelyne Mugume, Environment Officer at Kasese Municipality, notes that while few schools have fully embraced conservation, trained students are now extending environmental awareness to their communities. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, thousands of seabirds, sea turtles, and marine mammals die each year from ingesting or getting entangled in plastic.

A 2021 study revealed that up to 60% of stray cattle in Uganda die from consuming polyethylene bags. Alarmingly, only 9% of the over 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic produced globally over the last 60 years has been recycled. Chance Kahindo, the Mayor of Kasese Municipality, applauds students for playing a visible role in reducing plastic waste.

He says student-led efforts have helped decongest the town and raise environmental consciousness. This story was produced with support from Media in Cooperation and Transition (MiCT), Berlin, Germany, under the Niles 2024–2025 project, “Strengthening Media Capacities and Networks in the Nile Basin.”

