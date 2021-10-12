Kasese district unveils five year development plan

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese district has launched a five-year district development plan. The plan was developed by Members of Parliament and leaders in the district.

According to the plan, the kingdom will focus on 17 pillars which include, operationalizing the railway systems, upgrading of Kasese airstrip, revamping of Kilembe mines factory, agriculture land management and sustainability and tourism.

The other pillars include education, health, human capital development and disaster management among others.

Harold Tonny Muhindo, the Chairperson Kasese Parliamentary Group noted that the plan intends to promote strategies that will increase productivity and improve livelihoods.

Muhindo said that the area MPs are committed to ensuring the plan is implemented irrespective of their political affiliation.

The LCV chairperson Kasese, Eliphazi Muhido says that the implementation of the plan requires consolidated efforts from all leaders in the district.

However, some leaders noted that the plan should also focus on boosting the local agriculture production chain, boosting tourism and releasing Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Jolly Kateba Masika, the Katwe sub county councillor says that the split of the district should also have been included in the plan. He argues that the issue which remains unresolved has affected service delivery and brewed conflicts among communities.

Richard Bomera, the LCIII chairperson Bulembia division says that the compensation of people who were displaced during the creation of Rwenzori National Park should be included in the plan.

Angela Burungi, the Kasese District Women council chairperson wants challenges of teenage pregnancies and early child marriages addressed in the next five years.

