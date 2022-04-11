Kasese district chairperson faults CAO for failure to implement council resolutions

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a disagreement between Kasese district LCV chairperson, Elipazi Muhindi and Chief Administrative Officer, Asuman Amis Masereka over the implementation of the resolution by the District Executive Committee-DEC and council.

Muhindi accuses the CAO of failing to implement the resolution passed by the DEC and council and failure to adhere to the guidance issued by the Auditor General from 2018 to date in handling salary advances paid to civil servants in the district. He claims that the technical wing led by the CAO has continued to ignore recommendations presented by DEC, which has affected effective service delivery.

Muhindi says that DEC directed that all district vehicles are parked at the police station in Rukoki near the district headquarters and those in the garage be towed to the parking yard to guard against vandalism but this hasn’t been implemented. He says that 22 district motorcycles are untraceable despite the DEC querying their whereabouts.

Muhindi also faults the technical team for failure to give reports on the performance of the supplementary budgets and accounting for funds generated from the hiring of a Multi-purpose hall and rent of Butsumba district land.

He says the CAO has been concealing information and the efforts by DEC and the council to bridge these gaps have been futile. “If you think we are singing for the sake of singing it’s up to you because at the end of the day we shall share the same products,” Muhindi said.

But Masereka says the district chairperson has no evidence, arguing that his office has been giving information upon requisition. For example, he explained that some of the staff members have been absent and others reported late due to the guidance by the Ministry of Health on the implementation of the standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

But Muhindi demands the CAO present some of these reports to the district council members.

The CAO wants the district council to approve money for the construction of a parking yard and facilitate the towing of the vehicles that are grounded in garages. Confidence Maureen, the female district youth councillor says that the disagreements between the two principals is a clear indication that there is a lack of information sharing.

She recommends the office of the CAO be cooperative with the political wing to stop turning the council into a courtroom.

The district council has asked the CAO to write and share with members a comprehensive report addressing the raised issues by the chairperson.

*****

URN