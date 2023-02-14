Karamojong warriors shot one dead in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel in Agago district have launched an investigation into the shooting of a farmer by suspected Karamojong warriors.

Peter Ochieng, 24, was shot dead in his home in Lamwor village, Lapyem parish, Adilang town council on Sunday night.

Bernard Adamson Olanya who reported the incident to the police at Adilang police station on Monday said that Ochieng was attacked by the suspected warriors who had stormed and invaded the area at around 9:00 pm.

Olanya explained that after the shooting, the suspected warriors fled the area. Ochieng was rushed to David Fargelees Medical Centre in critical condition but he died shortly on arrival.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that the scene of crime officers visited the area and recovered two SMG gun cartridges which have been exhibited for investigations.

Mudong says a case of murder by shooting is being investigated at Adilang Police Station under SD Ref: 13/02/2023.

Last week, more than 700 residents of Omiya Pachwa Sub-County pitched camp at the sub-county headquarters following attacks by suspected Karamojong warriors. The attacks affected 250 people from the Anyagai, Coodong North, Lojim A, and Lojim B villages.

Last month, five UPDF soldiers were killed and four guns were taken by the suspected Karamojong from Paimol and Omiya Pachwa sub-counties. Two civilians were also injured and three houses were burnt in Adilang Sub County.

URN