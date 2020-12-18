Karamoja minerals must be processed in Karamoja – Katumba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The independent presidential hopeful John Katumba has promised to create thousands of jobs for the youth in Karamoja if he’s elected as President of Uganda in the coming general elections.

He said his government will ensure that no single raw materials of minerals will ever leave Karamoja to be processed in other factories built outside Karamoja.

Many dealers transport raw materials such as marble, limestone and others to process in factories in Kampala and Tororo.

According to Katumba, if any mineral is to leave Karamoja, it must be an already processed product ready to be sold with the brand name of Karamoja.

Katumba made this remarks on Thursday while addressing his supporters in Moroto.

“Karamoja region has plenty of minerals that can occupy thousands of youth, its just a matter of building factories in Karamoja,” he said.

He vowed to scrutinize investors and only allow those with resources to be given mining leases.

“We shall not allow even mandazi dealers from India to come and occupy all the jobs claiming to be investors, with me as President Katumba, that will not happen,” he said.

He also said his government will ensure that the health system is a priority so that Ugandans will not die as a result a poor health system.

“Imagine mothers walking very long distances to access panadol in a health centre, what’s wrong with constructing every parish health centre and put enough medicine?” Katumba asked.

According to Katumba, Karamoja will remain poor if the people in the region don’t vote for change.

“I am now here, the person that you have been praying to God to give you, am here to address problems that we are facing in this country,” he said.

He promised to lower the prices of motorcycles so that many youth can afford to buy motorcycles and ride boda bodas.

“My dear brothers the youth, we should resist being called leaders to tomorrow, we must be the leaders of today,” he said.

