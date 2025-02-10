Karamoja leaders urged to support security forces to restore peace

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in the Karamoja sub-region have praised the joint security forces for restoring peace in the region.

Peter Lokeris, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs lauded the security forces for reclaiming back the glory of Karamoja after a long time of instability. Lokeris appealed to the people to desist from cattle rustling and instead focus on socioeconomic transformation programs.

He also rallied the warriors who had not yet handed over their guns to do so rather than waiting to be forced by the security forces.

Lokeris also implored the government to prioritize mindset change for the communities in the Karamoja to back up the peace mission.

Jane Francis Amongin, the Moroto Resident District Commissioner warned the political leaders to desist from using the security forces for their political affiliations.

Amongin noted that UPDF is an independent institution that has no connection to any political party and only works for peace in the country. She warned the security officers to desist from alcoholism and other dubious activities that may tarnish the name of the institution.

David Koryang, the LCV Chairperson of Moroto District noted that it is very sad for parents to deny their children rights to education yet they have livestock to sell and support their children’s education. He also warned the community to desist away from the habit of egging and learn to earn through sweat.

Brigadier General Sserunkuma Wilberforce, the UPDF 3 Division Commander praised the reformed warriors for their bravery and commitment to peace.

Sserunkuma reminded the people about the presidential amnesty program, urging Karamojong youth who had been misled to return their guns voluntarily and peacefully.

He also preached about the power of forgiveness, reconciliation, and partnership in the peace-building mission as it is on the path to a brighter future.

‘’This initiative aims to promote peace and stability in the region and to encourage the youth to engage in productive activities’’ Sserunkuma said.

