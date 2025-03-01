KARAMOJA: 4 security checkpoints closed over extortion

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces have closed four animal checkpoints along cattle routes in South Karamoja following reports of extortion by security personnel from cattle traders. On February 28, 2025, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Brigadier General Wilberforce Sserunkuma, and the ASTU Commandant, Francis Chemusto, met with cattle traders at the Karita livestock market in Amudat District to discuss security concerns and requirements for trading in the region.

The cattle traders expressed their frustration with security personnel, alleging that officers had been exploiting the checkpoints to demand money from them. Traders reported that, despite having the necessary documentation for transporting livestock, security officers would stop them and demand bribes. In response to these concerns, the security forces decided to shut down four checkpoints: Girik, operated by the UPDF; Lorengedwat, operated by the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Chepukararat, and Chepsikunya, operated by the Territorial Police.

Francis Chemusto, the ASTU Commandant, confirmed that an operation had been carried out to identify and shut down illegal checkpoints being used to extort money from traders. He emphasized that the aim is to ensure only authorized and legitimate checkpoints remain operational.

“We are committed to maintaining law and order, preventing extortion, and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, including traders and communities,” Chemusto said. He also assured that the operation is ongoing and that the joint security forces will continue monitoring the situation to ensure the rule of law is maintained.

Chemusto acknowledged the concerns raised by the traders and assured them that proactive steps are being taken to address the issue. He further stated that the security forces will continue working closely with the community to prevent illegal activities and ensure a secure environment for all involved. The security forces also reiterated the importance of following security protocols for traders. They reminded traders to carry the required documents, including National Identity Cards, movement permits, LC1 and GISO letters, and valid trader licenses, to avoid being implicated in cattle theft.

Chemusto highlighted the need for tighter regulation of animal movements and markets, stressing that each market, including Karita Cattle Market, should have veterinary doctors present on-site. Traders were reminded to attach LC1 letters to their National IDs and that security personnel would be deployed at each market to ensure the safety of both traders and animals.

Chemusto also warned traders against paying money at verification centers or checkpoints, reinforcing the stance against extortion by security personnel. “We appreciate the concerns raised by the traders and are taking proactive steps to address the issue. We will continue to work closely with the community to prevent illegal activities and ensure a secure environment for all,” Chemusto said.

