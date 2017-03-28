Kanyamunyu back to Luzira, girlfriend and brother given bail

High Court has granted bail to Joseph Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari, but denied bail to her boyfriend Mathew Kanyamunyu in the ‘Lugogo Murder’ case.

Justice Yasin Nyanzi ordered the sureties to pay sh50m not cash, while Joseph and Munwangari were ordered to pay sh5m cash before being released.

Mathew Kanyamunyu is the main suspect in the November 2016 incident where social worker Kenneth Akena, 33, was fatally shot in the stomach at Lugogo after a minor car accident. He died a day later at Norvik Hospital, along Bombo road.

The incident is said to have happened at Forest Mall Lugogo along Jinja High way in Kampala, after Akena allegedly knocked Kanyamunyu’s motor vehicle.

The accused are battling charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act (PCA). According to the Act, any person convicted of murder faces the death penalty.

In the case, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) also preferred an alternative charge of being an accessory against Joseph Kanyamunyu who is accused of having taken away the killer gun.

The DPP added that he will adduce evidence at trial to discredit the trios defence that it’s the late Akena in company of another assailant that had come to attack Munwangari but unfortunately his accomplice shot him, and they only acted as good Samaritans to rush him to hospital.

This was the second attempt by the three suspects to get bail in the controversial case.

In an earlier session, relatives of Akena protested at the court as focus turned to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International and wife of politician Kizza Besigye, who had then stood surety for the witnesses.

Relatives of the victim, and politicians protested outside court in January, questioning Byanyima’s decision to stand surety for the accused. The politicians, led by controversial MP Odonga Otto, threatened to quit the FDC party led by Besigye, claiming they had been betrayed.

****

editor@independent.co.ug