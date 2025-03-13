Kansai Plascon brings color to Holi Festival 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala came alive with a burst of color on March 9 as Kansai Plascon once again joined hands with the Rajasthani Association and the Indian Association of Uganda, in partnership with the Indian High Commission, to celebrate the annual Holi Festival at the KCCA Grounds.

The much-anticipated event attracted many revelers who participated in the festivities of color, joy, and cultural unity.

Holi, known as the Festival of Colors, is a cherished Hindu tradition that symbolizes the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time of togetherness, laughter, and renewal, and this year’s celebration was no exception.

Attendees immersed themselves in the vibrant spirit of Holi, joyfully tossing colorful powders into the air and onto each other in an exuberant display of unity.

Children and young revelers delighted in splashing ‘gulal’—colored water solutions—while adults exchanged dry powder known as ‘abir’ as a mark of goodwill and friendship. The celebration was further enriched with an array of traditional Indian delicacies, music, and dance, creating an atmosphere of warmth and festivity.

Kansai Plascon Uganda’s Managing Director, Santosh Gumte, expressed the company’s pride in supporting this cultural festivity. “Plascon Uganda is honored to be part of Holi Festival 2025, a celebration that beautifully captures the essence of community, diversity, and joy. We believe in fostering connections and giving back to the communities we serve, and Holi is a perfect reflection of these values.”

He further emphasized Plascon’s dedication to cultural engagement, stating, “As a brand that let’s everyone be Colourfully Them; we deeply resonate with the spirit of Holi. Our partnership with the Rajasthani Association and the Indian Association of Uganda highlights our commitment to strengthening cultural ties and supporting meaningful initiatives that bring people together.”

This year’s Holi Festival was a resounding success, celebrating not only the vibrancy of the festival but also the unity and togetherness that define it. Kansai Plascon remains committed to supporting such enriching cultural experiences that highlight the beauty of diversity and inclusivity, company executives say.