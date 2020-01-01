Kanda Bongo-Man takes Ugandans down memory lane

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of music enthusiasts converged at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel to welcome the new year with a musical concert featuring legendary Congolese star Kanda Bongo-Man.

The crowd that had filled Sheraton garden was treated to an energetic performance from Team no sleep Singer Kabako. This was followed shortly by a thrilling performance by Bebe Cool, and Eddie Kenzo.

The Obubadi Star John Blaq and Jose Chameleon led the revellers to the midnight hour, and as the clock ticked, the skies were lit by a magnificent display of fireworks that lasted seven minutes.

Amid Ululations and Jubilation, people were seen congratulating each other for crossing into the new year. Many used their mobile phones to capture the moment.

.@KagutaMuseveni meets Congolese soukous musician Kanda Bongoman and his delegation. The musician called on him at his Kisozi farm in Gomba district. Also gifted him with 10 Ankole cows 📸 PPU/Fred Nangoli pic.twitter.com/IeSdY1kikH — Nabusayi L. Wamboka (@lindahNabusayi) December 31, 2019



At 12:15 a.m Congolese Soukous Muscian Kanda Bongo-Man came on stage, rekindling memories with his top tracks. His performance lasted one and a half hours sending revelers in frenzy as many danced and sang along.

Accompanied by his dancers, the Monie star amused revellers with his Elizabeth song, a story of one of his partners that sadly ended.

Diriisa Ntege, one of revellers told URN that the fireworks display and the collection of artists was his highlight of the night. He added that while at the event, he had a reflection on what he wants to do this year.

Other revellers told URN that they came for the celebrations majorly to listen to Kanda Bongo Man. One of them, Ali Kakande, says he grew up dancing to Kanda Bongo Man’s music, and the show was taking him down memory lane.

One Hajjati Hafsa told URN that she enjoyed the fireworks which was displayed for quite some time. She says the year was nice for her and shes expectant for the new one.

Lucia Orhotz, from Spain says the new years celebration was very new for her, but still enjoyed the drinks and the musician. .

URN